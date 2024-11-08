Biman provides stretcher ticket on Bangkok route for injured student
Nabil Ahmed had been receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka after being shot during the movement
Biman Bangladesh Airlines has provided a courtesy ticket with a stretcher on the Dhaka-Bangkok route, including an attendant, for the treatment of Nabil Ahmed, who was seriously injured in the anti-discrimination student movement.
Nabil Ahmed had been receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka after being shot during the movement, according to a press release.
He was transported from Dhaka to Bangkok on a stretcher on Biman's BG388 flight on 7 November under special arrangements for advanced treatment, it said.
Due to his illness, he was given special handling at both Dhaka and Bangkok airports, it added.