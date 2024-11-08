Biman provides stretcher ticket on Bangkok route for injured student

Bangladesh

UNB
08 November, 2024, 03:55 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2024, 07:57 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has provided a courtesy ticket with a stretcher on the Dhaka-Bangkok route, including an attendant, for the treatment of Nabil Ahmed, who was seriously injured in the anti-discrimination student movement.

Nabil Ahmed had been receiving treatment at the Combined Military Hospital (CMH) in Dhaka after being shot during the movement, according to a press release.

He was transported from Dhaka to Bangkok on a stretcher on Biman's BG388 flight on 7 November under special arrangements for advanced treatment, it said.

Due to his illness, he was given special handling at both Dhaka and Bangkok airports, it added.

