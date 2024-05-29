Biman proceeding with Airbus deal to avoid future risk: Outgoing MD

The logo of Airbus is picuted at the Airbus facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire, France, March 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo

Biman Bangladesh is going to diversify its fleet by purchasing Airbus planes to avoid future risk, said the airline's outgoing Managing Director Shafiul Azim.

"Any company can decline at any time. We are in negotiations with Airbus as part of a long-term plan to ensure that we are not in any big danger, or exposed to any kind of risk," he said during a view exchange meeting with Aviation and Tourism Journalists' Forum of Bangladesh (ATJFB) at Biman office today (29 May), which was his last working day.

"If we can make an excellent combination of Boeing and Airbus then Biman Bangladesh Airlines will reach a unique height in Asia or in the world," he added.

Regarding future risk, he also referred to some recent incidents involving Boring 737 max aircraft.

"Now that we're expanding the fleet, we should diversify as well. If there is no diversity, if we're just single-sourced, then there's no option for passengers to choose from. You know that passengers often have a choice as to which company's aircraft they're going to travel with. If we get a new aircraft, we will be able to accommodate them," he added.

The Biman MD said Airbus will be bought by following the system or policy, "There is no chance of discrepancy. It will be seen whether we are getting technical backup, or whether we are profitted financially."

He commented that the decision to buy Airbus has already been made. Now only their proposals are being reviewed by an evaluation committee.

"The same committee will review Boeing's proposal. Boeing will be reviewed after Airbus," he added.