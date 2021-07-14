Biman pilots threaten strike over salary disparity

Pilots of Biman Bangladesh Airlines have threatened to go on strike from 30 July if their salary is not adjusted with other employees of the national flag carrier.

Bangladesh Airlines Pilots' Association (BAPA) sent a letter to Biman's Director of Flight Operations (DFO) on Wednesday to meet their demand.

In the letter, BAPA said if their demand is not fulfilled by 30 July, they will not operate any flights of Biman.

The letter reads, "We have operated shuttle flights to many destinations. We have flown and discharged our duties as per the regulatory approved limit, even on a short 36-hour notice. Sadly, there was no recognition at all.

"Instead of appreciation, we heard that Biman management, in a recent decision, decided to resume regular salaries of all employees except pilots."

In the letter, BAPA said the pilot community of Biman is utterly shocked and frustrated after hearing the decision.

"As frontliners, we worked relentlessly during the pandemic amidst the fear of contracting Covid-19 and spreading it to our families," reads the letter.

BAPA said: "To continue our support for the national flag carrier and considering the overall scenario, BAPA executive committee would like to give concessions for flight as per regulatory approval initially till 30th July."

Earlier on Tuesday, Biman stepped back from its previous decision to cut the salaries of all its employees during the pandemic. However, the decision to cut salaries of pilots was not withdrawn.