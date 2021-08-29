Biman pilot captain Nawshad in “coma” at Kingsway Hospitals in Nagpur

BSS
29 August, 2021, 09:30 am
Last modified: 29 August, 2021, 09:40 am

Captain Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum. Collected Photo.
Captain Nawshad Ataul Quaiyum, a pilot of Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight, who suffered a "massive" heart attack in mid-air yesterday is now in "coma" at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kingsway Hospitals in Nagpur, India.

"His (Captain Naushad) condition is severe…he is surviving with full ventilation support…he suffered a brain hemorrhage and bleeding profusely…he remains unconscious," Assistant General Manager (AGM) of the hospital Roshan Fulbandhe told BSS this afternoon over the phone.

He said initially the pilot suffered cardiac arrest in flight and after that, he was shifted to the emergency department of the hospital with "unresponsive and unconscious" condition.

The patient was given CPR for around half-an-hour and then he (patient) was revived and shifted to SICU for further management, he added.

Roshan said after that his (Captain Naushad) cardio Angiogram was done which was seen almost normal with 60-70 percent blockage in his two arteries. As per the cardiac arrest protocol, the patient was then put on a ventilator.

"Later, his CT Brain was done, which revealed large bleed in pons with global ischemia changes with mild downward migration of cerebellar tonsils," according to a health bulletin issued this afternoon on the latest health condition of Captain Nawshad.

"The patient is on ventilator support with hemodynamic support," the bulletin added.

Captain Nawshad Quaiyum has been undergoing treatment under Dr. Subhrajjit Dasgupta, Director Medical Services, Dr. Ranjan Barokar, Critical Care Physician and Dr. Virender Belekar, Critical Care Physician.   

When asked AGM of the hospital Roshan Fulbandhe said Bangladesh authorities have been keeping close contact with the hospital about the health condition of Captain Nawshad. The captain's family members have already contacted the hospitals.

"I came to know that his (Captain Nawshad) wife will arrive soon in Nagpur from the USA," he added.

When contacted, Biman Bangladesh Airlines New Delhi office said they are in constant touch with the hospital authorities to this end.

The Dhaka-bound Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight from Muscat BG 022 made an emergency landing at Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in India's state of Maharashtra yesterday when pilot Captain Nawshad suffered a heart attack in mid-air.

Immediately after landing, the sick pilot Captain Nawshad Quaiyum was sent to Kingsway Hospitals in Nagpur.

However, the Biman flight (BG-022), which made the emergency landing at Nagpur airport had departed for Dhaka last night with all of its 124 passengers.

