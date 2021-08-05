Biman to operate domestic flights from Friday

TBS Report
05 August, 2021, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 05 August, 2021, 06:17 pm

On Friday two Biman flights of Chattogram, Saidpur, one of Sylhet, Cox’s Bazar, Rajshahi, Barishal and Jashore will be operated

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Biman Bangladesh Airlines will resume operation of domestic flights following the health protocols.

On Friday two Biman flights of Chattogram, Saidpur, one of Sylhet, Cox's Bazar, Rajshahi, Barishal and Jashore will be operated.

Besides, three more regular flights of Chattogram, Saidpur, two of Sylhet, Cox's Bazar, Barishal, Jashore and one of Rajshahi will fly on 7 August.

Commuters will be able to buy tickets from Biman sales office, approved travel agency or from Biman website. 
 

