Biman launching Dhaka-Narita (Tokyo) direct flights from 1 Sept

Bangladesh

UNB
23 August, 2023, 12:45 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2023, 12:49 pm

Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Biman Bangladesh Airlines is launching its Dhaka-Narita (Tokyo) direct flight from 1 September 2023, Shafiul Azim, managing director and CEO of the national flag carrier, told UNB.

The Biman CEO said that the inaugural flight will take off from Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on 1 September at 11:45pm local time and reach Narita International Airport in Japan on September 2 at 9:15 am local time. The flight, BG-377, from Narita International Airport to Dhaka will take off on 2 September.

Azim said Biman flights from Dhaka to Narita will depart every Friday, Monday, and Wednesday at 11:45pm and from Narita to Dhaka, every Saturday, Tuesday, and Thursday at 11am.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines started selling tickets for the Dhaka-Narita (Tokyo) direct flights on 25 July. The minimum one-way fare on the route is Tk70,828 and the return ticket price is Tk1,11,656 per passenger.

Biman offered a discount on the occasion of the inauguration of direct flights on the Dhaka-Narita route. The special discount was on till 15 August. At the time, the minimum one-way fare on the Dhaka-Narita route was Tk 49,100 and return tickets were Tk84,496 per passenger. Most of the opening flight tickets have already been sold.

According to Biman, the number of Bangladeshis living in Japan is not significant. Japanese nationals engaged in various development projects in Bangladesh are primarily expected to be passengers on the route.

The Biman CEO said, "Very soon we are going to start a 24-hour call centre following the international system. Passengers will be able to get all the updated information on flights round the clock."

As part of the 'Smart Bangladesh' goal, an automated baggage system will be introduced soon, the Biman Bangladesh Airlines CEO said. "Not even 1 kg of extra baggage will be allowed. The automated baggage system will be functional from September 1."

