Biman launches service for changing travel date online

National flag carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines has launched online service for changing travel date for the convenience of its passengers and as a continuation of improving the quality of service.

Biman's passengers who purchase tickets online (through website or mobile app) can now change their travel date online, reads a press release.

People will be able to change their travel dates through Biman's website www.biman-airlines.com or mobile app by paying the determined fee using the respective card or mobile banking account used at the time of purchasing the ticket.

The date of travel can be easily changed by providing the necessary information in the Manage My Trip option under the Book Flight option on Biman's website.