Biman flight makes emergency landing in India as pilot suffers heart attack mid-air

UNB
27 August, 2021, 04:10 pm
Last modified: 27 August, 2021, 04:13 pm

File photo of a Biman Bangladesh aircraft. Picture: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
File photo of a Biman Bangladesh aircraft. Picture: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS

A Dhaka-bound Biman Bangladesh passenger flight made an emergency landing at an airport in India Friday after its pilot suffered a heart attack mid-air, officials said.

The aircraft, a Boeing 737-8, was carrying 126 passengers from Muscat.

An aviation official told the media the plane was near the central state of Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur when its co-pilot contacted the air traffic controller in the eastern city of Kolkata for an emergency landing.

"The Kolkata ATC, in turn, asked the co-pilot to land at the nearest airport. Around 11.40 am, the passenger plane safely landed at Nagpur airport in the western state of Maharashtra," the official told the media.

The pilot was soon rushed to the nearby hospital, the official added.

