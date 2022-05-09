Biman flight lands safely in Cox’s Bazar after delay due to hostile weather

Bangladesh

TBS Report
09 May, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2022, 08:34 pm

Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Representational Image. Photo: Collected

A Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight travelling from Dhaka has landed safely in Cox's Bazar after long delay due to high wind caused by cyclone Asani.

The flight carrying 162 passengers landed at Chittagong Shah Amanat Airport around 6pm on Monday (9 May) after the weather stabilised two hours later.

The passengers were healthy and unharmed, airport sources confirmed. 

Cox's Bazar Airport Manager Golam Mostaza Hasan said a Biman Bangladesh flight left Dhaka Airport at 3:30 pm, and was scheduled to land at Cox's Bazar Airport at 4:11 pm.

"But the pilot found that landing would be unsafe due to high wind speed caused by the inclement weather," he informed.

"Later, when the hostile weather calmed down, the flight landed safely. The officials apologised to the passengers for the inconvenience," said the manager.

