Biman flight delayed; 150 passengers left amid dark, humid condition for hours

Bangladesh

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 11:33 am

Related News

Biman flight delayed; 150 passengers left amid dark, humid condition for hours

TBS Report
19 July, 2022, 11:30 am
Last modified: 19 July, 2022, 11:33 am
File photo of a Biman aircraft/Collected
File photo of a Biman aircraft/Collected

About 150 passengers were stuck inside a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight for four hours on Monday without any food or air conditioning for almost four hours at Kolkata airport.

The Boeing 737 flight was scheduled to depart from Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport for Dhaka airport at 8:35pm on Monday (18 July). However, the aircraft could not take off due to technical difficulties.

The flight was scheduled to reach Dhaka around 10pm, but it reached Shahjalal International Airport at 1:42am on Tuesday, confirmed Biman Bangladesh's Public Relations General Manager Tahera Khandker.

She said that the flight was delayed due to technical glitches and the protocol is to fix the issues after turning off the lights of the aircraft.

That is what was done, and the passengers could not be let off as there is a restriction at Kolkata airport. Once boarded, passengers cannot be let down at the airport again, she added.

Passengers said that after waiting for an hour the airplane was taken to the runway, but it was again halted and taken to the bay area.

Several passengers fell ill due to the heat as the air conditioning was turned off inside the aircraft. They were not even served any food.

"It's been two hours since the AC has been turned off. Maybe they [Biman authorities] started obeying the power minister's order early. The passengers are in a deplorable state. Let us down!" said one of the passengers in a Facebook post.

The plane started for Bangladesh almost after four hours of the scheduled time and reached Dhaka airport at 1:42am.

Tahera Khandker said that the plane was taken to the hanger for repair work and is fit to fly again today.

Top News

Boeing 737 / Biman Bangladesh Airlines / Flight Delay

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Like many houses in the vicinity, this huge building was built by Sukanta&#039;s ancestors with the money from the bronze and brass business. According to him it was built at the beginning of the 20th Century (Bangla year 1307). Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A 200-year-old bronze and brass business in a century-old house

54m | Habitat
Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

Khata Khori: Dip into nostalgia by reimagining stationery

23h | Brands
Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

Mac Studio: A portable PC that offers a true desktop experience

1d | Brands
Mob attacks on Friday night in Sahapara, Narail left Hindu lives and homes destroyed. Photo: Awal Sheikh

What happened in Narail: Charred houses, charred us

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

Elephant Road curtain traders seek govt support, loans on easy terms to stay afloat

39m | Videos
How garment sector can make Bangladesh more prosperous

How garment sector can make Bangladesh more prosperous

1h | Videos
Shops to close after 8pm, No AC at mosques

Shops to close after 8pm, No AC at mosques

2h | Videos
Betel leaf production in Banshkhali increased, but traders still counting loss

Betel leaf production in Banshkhali increased, but traders still counting loss

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045
Bangladesh

Low fertility to keep Bangladesh population at 20 crore in 2045

3
The sea beach in Kuakata. Photo: Syed Mehedy Hasan
Explorer

Five places in Southern Bangladesh you could visit via Padma Bridge

4
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

5
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group

6
Raisul does not have an office of his own at Brain Station, rather he sits, eats and solves problems with his colleagues in the same space. Photo: Noor A Alam
Panorama

The secret to Brain Station 23’s success: Flexibility, creativity and spreading the ownership