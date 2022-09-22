Biman claims BFF reps, players received their luggage in proper state

Bangladesh

22 September, 2022, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 22 September, 2022, 05:26 pm

Bangladesh Biman Airlines' authorities have claimed that the representatives of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) and respective players received their luggage in proper state.

The national flag carrier also denied claims of missing belongings from the luggage of South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) champion footballers Krishna Rani Sarkar and Shamsun Nahar.

"After examining CCTV footages at various points of the airport today, no such evidence of alleged tampering with the footballers' luggage was found," said the Bangladesh Biman spokesperson Tahera Khandaker in a media release on Thursday (22 September).

In a statement, Biman said the flight BG-372 of Kathmandu-Dhaka route landed at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 1:42pm yesterday.

"Biman delivered the luggage through baggage belt No 8 at 2:10pm with utmost care under proper supervision," the media release stated.

Biman said the BFF representatives left the airport area with the luggage loaded into two covered vans.

