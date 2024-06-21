Biman Bangladesh begins post-hajj flights with zamzam water distribution

The first post-hajj flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines, BG 332, carrying 419 hajj pilgrims, arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 5:40am today.

This marks the beginning of the airline's post-hajj operations, which will continue until 22 July, 2024.

Returning pilgrims were greeted with flowers at the boarding gate and received zamzam water from a special distribution booth set up by the airline.

The zamzam water distribution initiative was inaugurated by Biman Bangladesh Airlines' Managing Director and CEO Md Zahidul Islam (additional secretary).

Md Zahidul Islam commented on the initiative, saying, "We are committed to ensuring the comfort and convenience of our hajj pilgrims. The distribution of zamzam water is a small gesture of our dedication to serving our passengers."

The returning hajj pilgrims expressed their satisfaction with the overall service provided by Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

This year, Biman Bangladesh Airlines transported 40,967 hajj pilgrims on 107 pre-hajj flights.

For the post-hajj phase, Biman will operate 125 flights to bring these pilgrims back to Bangladesh. Of these, 34 flights will operate from Medina, including 9 Medina-Chattogram flights and 5 Medina-Sylhet flights.

A total of 91 flights will operate from Jeddah, including 12 Jeddah-Chattogram-Dhaka flights and 5 Jeddah-Sylhet-Dhaka flights.

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has made comprehensive preparations for the post-hajj flight operations, similar to the pre-Hajj phase.