Biman Bangladesh Airlines to operate special additional flight on Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur route today

In response to a request from the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate a special additional flight on the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur route.

The flight is scheduled to depart at 7:15pm today (31 May).

A total of 271 passengers will be transported on this flight. The passenger list, including passport numbers and necessary undertakings, has been compiled under the supervision of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.

This list will be provided to the Biman district sales office in Motijheel by a representative of the Bangladesh Association of International Recruiting Agencies (BAIRA).

According to the list provided by BAIRA, their representative will be able to purchase tickets for this flight in cash from the Biman district sales office in Motijheel.

To facilitate the esteemed passengers, Biman Bangladesh Airlines has set the fare for this special additional flight at Tk73,616.00 per person.

This fare information has been communicated to BAIRA through the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.