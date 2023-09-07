Biman applies to operate Dhaka-NY direct flight

Biman Bangladesh Airlines has applied to the United States Department of Transportation for a foreign air carrier permit as it aims to resume Dhaka-New York direct flights.

Sources at Biaman said the national flag carrier hopes to fly five weekly Dhaka-New York-Dhaka flights from next summer using the Boeing 787-9 via Izmir, Turkey.

Confirming the matter, Biman MD and CEO Shafiul Azim told TBS, "We have completed our part by applying. We started the process in January this year."

The officials at the Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) and Biman Bangladesh Airlines said the Dhaka Airport must be upgraded to category-1 from the present category-2 to resume the Dhaka-New York direct flight.

The Federal Aviation Administration downgraded Bangladesh to category-2 for not operating flights for four successive years. The Dhaka-New York flights for Biman have remained suspended since July 2006.

The number of people who travel between Dhaka and the JFK Airport is significant as according to booking data, more than 152,000 travelled the route in 2019.