Bill with provision for appointing administrators at trade bodies passed

The "Trade Organisation Bill-2022" was passed in the parliament on Tuesday with provisions for appointing administrators at trade organisations and forming joint trade organisations with foreign businessmen. 

The bill was passed in the parliament by voice vote when Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi moved the house.

According to the bill, if it appears to the government that a trade association's activities are not conducted properly in the interest of business, industry, commerce or services, it can cancel the executive committee or board of directors of the organisation and appoint an administrator for one year.

The bill also provides for the formation of an alliance of chamber of commerce and industries consisting of one or more chambers of commerce and industry to represent trade and services in a country or region having diplomatic or trade relations with Bangladesh.

The bill also states that foreign traders coming to Bangladesh will be able to form a joint chamber. In this case, they have to take into account the opinions of the home ministry and foreign ministry. 

The bill also provides for the formation of separate chambers for women entrepreneurs in each district.

A bill was passed to repeal the Trade Organisation Ordinance 1961 and enact new laws in the country.

Chattogram Port Authority Bill

The Parliament on Tuesday passed the "Chattogram Port Authority Bill" incorporating tougher penalties for polluting the environment in the port area.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury moved the bill in the House and it was passed by voice vote.

The legislation abolished the Chittagong Port Authority Ordinance, 1976, as it was promulgated during a military regime.

As per the legislation, the punishment for harming the environment by polluting water, land and coast will be fixed as per the environmental conservation laws.

It also says if any rule under the law is breached and punishment for which is not stated in the environmental conservation laws, the punishment will be six months of imprisonment or a Tk2 lakh fine or both.

According to a new provision incorporated in the bill, the punishment for dodging toll fees and other charges of the port will invoke a one-month jail or fine of Tk1 lakh or both.

For rent and toll, the port authority will formulate a chart and take permission from the government. But for rent or toll less than Tk5,000, no permission will be required.

The draft law also proposed the creation of a fund for the development of the port.

As per the legislation, there will be one chairman and a seven-member board for the Chattogram Port Authority.

Trade Organisation Bill-2022 / Parliament

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

