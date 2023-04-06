Bill placed in parliament to ban protests, strikes in essential services

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 April, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 03:13 pm

There is no difference between constitutional and statutory bodies except that the former is created to meet the constitutional requirement, while the parliament establishes the latter to meet its political vision, usually underscored in an election manifesto. Photo: Wikimedia Commons
There is no difference between constitutional and statutory bodies except that the former is created to meet the constitutional requirement, while the parliament establishes the latter to meet its political vision, usually underscored in an election manifesto. Photo: Wikimedia Commons

A bill has been placed at the 22nd session of the Parliament on Thursday to ban any protest/strike if the government deems it necessary in the public interest.

A person who starts or continues an illegal strike shall be punished with imprisonment for a maximum of 6 months or with a fine of Tk50,000 or with both.

Keeping these provisions, the Essential Services Bill-2023 has been raised in the National Parliament.

The bill states that, if the government deems it necessary, in the public interest, the government can prohibit lockout (total or partial closure or suspension of work by an owner) and layoff (failure of the owner to engage workers due to shortage of raw materials or stockpiling or breakdown of equipment) in any establishment.

On Thursday, State Minister for Labor and Employment Monnujan Sufian raised the bill in Parliament. The Bill was then referred to the Parliamentary Committee of the Ministry of Labor and Employment for filing a report after examination.

The new act will repeal the Essential Services (Maintenance) Act, 1958, and the Essential Services (Second) Ordinance, 1958.

Bangladesh parliament on Thursday morning opened a special session to mark the 50th anniversary of the national legislature.

With Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury in the chair, the session started at around 11:00am and was adjourned till 3pm Friday (7 April).



