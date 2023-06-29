Bill Gates congratulates Senjuti Saha for being recognised as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023

Bill Gates, Microsoft Corp's co-founder congratulated Bangladeshi scientist Dr Senjuti Saha for being recognized as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023.

On Wednesday Bill Gates took to his Linkedin profile and wrote, "Congratulations Dr. Senjuti Saha for being recognized as one of the Top 100 Asian Scientists of 2023!"

"Your groundbreaking research in life sciences has helped countless people lead longer and healthier lives," the post added.

Dr Senjuti Saha, one of the leading young scientists in Bangladesh who has been championing the cause of equity in global health research, has been included in the list for her contribution to life sciences.

She was the first in the world to show that the chikungunya virus could cross the blood-brain barrier and cause meningitis in Bangladeshi children.

She has won multiple domestic and international awards for her contribution to medical science research including Women of Inspiration 2021 Award by Junior Chamber International, Bangladesh and Webby Award in 2020 for Infectious Disease Detectives (with Chan Zuckerberg Initiative).

Dr Saha is also a member of the Polio Transition Independent Monitoring Board (TIMB), created by the Global Polio Eradication Initiative led by the World Health Organization.

Dr Gawsia Wahidunnessa Chowdhury has also been included in this year's list for her contribution in the field of sustainability.

Dr Chowdhury is a professor of zoology at the University of Dhaka. She obtained her PhD in zoology (wetland ecology) from the University of Cambridge.