Bilingual insights: Maria Zaman's journey to supporting English language learners in the US

Bangladesh

TBS Report
18 April, 2024, 12:45 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 12:57 am

Maria Zaman. Photo: Courtesy
Maria Zaman. Photo: Courtesy

In the ever-evolving landscape of education, the challenges faced by English language learners (ELLs) in mastering scientific concepts are becoming increasingly apparent. Maria Zaman, a bilingual PhD student in the USA, recognises these struggles all too well. In collaboration with her professor, Ryan Summers, Maria embarked on a mission to explore effective strategies for teaching science to ELLs.

Their recent article delves into the insights gleaned from an interview with Sarah Boese-Noreen, a dedicated high school teacher who understands firsthand the unique challenges ELL students encounter in the science classroom. With the population of the USA becoming more diverse by the day, it has become imperative for educators to be equipped with the necessary tools and strategies to support ELLs in their academic journey, particularly in science education.

Sarah's experiences teaching physical science courses in Grand Forks, North Dakota, provide invaluable insights into addressing the linguistic barriers inherent in scientific language. Maria, being bilingual herself, empathizes with the struggles faced by ELLs and underscores the importance of innovative approaches to make science more accessible.

Collaborative learning emerges as a cornerstone of Sarah's teaching philosophy, where small group discussions and peer collaboration are encouraged to bridge gaps in understanding. By creating a supportive and inclusive learning environment, Sarah empowers ELLs to engage meaningfully with scientific content.

As the demographics of the USA continue to shift, with an influx of immigrants and refugees contributing to its diversity, the need for culturally responsive teaching practices has never been more pressing. Maria's interview with Sarah sheds light on the importance of incorporating diverse perspectives into the science curriculum, thereby enhancing its relevance and accessibility for all students.

In conclusion, Maria Zaman's article underscores the vital role educators play in empowering ELLs in science education. By embracing linguistic diversity and adopting inclusive pedagogical approaches, teachers like Sarah Boese-Noreen are paving the way for a more equitable and enriching learning experience for all students.

