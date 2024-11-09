Biker, pillion rider killed in Chattogram road crash

Two people including a motorcyclist were killed as a motorbike crashed into a lamp post on the Chattogram Elevated Expressway in EPZ area of Chattogram on 9 November. Photo: UNB

Two people including a motorcyclist were killed as a motorbike crashed into a lamp post on the Chattogram Elevated Expressway in EPZ area of Chattogram yesterday midnight (9 November).

The deceased were identified as Md Moktar, 28 and Md Rubel, 36, residents of Sadarghat area.

The accident occurred around 12am when the motorcycle hit the lamp post as the motorcyclist lost his control while heading towards Lalkhan Bazar from Patenga area, leaving them dead on the spot, said Officer In-Charge of EPZ Police Station Mohammad Akhteruzzaman.

On information, police recovered the bodies and sent those to local hospital morgue.

Police are investigating the accident.