Biker, pillion rider dead in Kushtia road accident

Bangladesh

UNB
25 December, 2022, 11:45 am
Last modified: 25 December, 2022, 11:46 am

A biker and his pillion rider were dead as the motorcycle carrying them collided with a trolley in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as motorcycle rider Irfan, 34, and Ashiq, 24, of the district.

The accident occurred around 9:30 pm when the motorcycle collided with the goods-laden trolley in Shyamnagar market area of the upazila, leaving the duo seriously injured, said Daulatpur Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mojibur Rahman.

They succumbed to their injuries on the way to hospital, he added.

the bodies were sent to Kushtia General Hospital morgue.

Police seized the trolley. However, the driver fled the scene immediately, said the OC.

