Biker killed, pillion rider injured after hit by unidentified vehicle in Kurigram

A biker was killed, and his pillion rider was injured after an unidentified vehicle hit the bike on Kurigram-Nageshwari road last night.

The deceased was identified as Taibul Islam, 25, son of Md Ukil Ali of Majher Char area under Nageshwari upazila, while the identity of the injured could not be known immediately.

Locals said Taibul and the other person were heading towards their houses from a local market around 10pm.

An unidentified vehicle, coming from the opposite direction, hit the bike — leaving Taibul dead on the spot and the pillion rider critically injured, they said.

Nageshwari police station's Sub-Inspector (SI) Mokbul Hossain confirmed the matter, saying that legal action will be taken upon investigation in this regard.

The injured is undergoing treatment at Nageshwari upazila health complex, he added.