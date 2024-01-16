Biker killed, pillion rider injured after hit by unidentified vehicle in Kurigram

Bangladesh

TBS Report
16 January, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 11:01 am

Related News

Biker killed, pillion rider injured after hit by unidentified vehicle in Kurigram

Legal action will be taken upon investigation in this regard, Nageshwari police station's Sub-Inspector (SI) Mokbul Hossain said

TBS Report
16 January, 2024, 11:00 am
Last modified: 16 January, 2024, 11:01 am
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Representational image. Photo: Collected

A biker was killed, and his pillion rider was injured after an unidentified vehicle hit the bike on Kurigram-Nageshwari road last night.

The deceased was identified as Taibul Islam, 25, son of Md Ukil Ali of Majher Char area under Nageshwari upazila, while the identity of the injured could not be known immediately.

Locals said Taibul and the other person were heading towards their houses from a local market around 10pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

An unidentified vehicle, coming from the opposite direction, hit the bike — leaving Taibul dead on the spot and the pillion rider critically injured, they said.

Nageshwari police station's Sub-Inspector (SI) Mokbul Hossain confirmed the matter, saying that legal action will be taken upon investigation in this regard.

The injured is undergoing treatment at Nageshwari upazila health complex, he added.

Top News

Motorcycle accident / Kurigram / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Unsplash

Winter care essentials for pets: Keeping your furry friends warm and healthy

37m | Offbeat
Jasimuddin

Romance and resonance: Jasimuddin's words painting rural life

2h | Features
Arafat Hossain (in the middle), the founder of Sorolikoron, with his team. Photo: Courtesy

Sorolikoron: Simplifying your life by outsourcing errands

3h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Where eagles dare not: Does a multipolar world signal the end of US hegemony?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

Vinicius scores hat-trick as Real Madrid smash Barca in Spanish Supercup final

15h | Videos
The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

The instructions given by the Prime Minister in the first meeting of the Cabinet

17h | Videos
50% of the world's food is wasted in Saudi Arabia

50% of the world's food is wasted in Saudi Arabia

32m | Videos
India to relax commodity export restrictions for Bangladesh

India to relax commodity export restrictions for Bangladesh

3h | Videos