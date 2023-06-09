Biker dies as train collides with lorry

A biker was killed in a collision between an oil-carrying train and a lorry carrying gas in Chattogram.

The incident occurred around 10:30pm Thursday (8 June) in the Salt Crossing area under Bandar thana of the city.

"The oil wagon collided with a lorry at the crossing area while going to the railway yard," said Mohammad Abdullah, deputy assistant director of Agrabad Fire Service.

Eyewitnesses say that the lorry was overturned in the accident and a bike, with its rider, got crushed under it.

"The body of the deceased has been sent to Chittagong Medical College Hospital but he could not be identified yet," said Sanjay Kumar Sinha, officer-in-charge of Bandar police station.

Earlier on 15 February, two wagons of an oil train derailed at the goods port yard, spilling a large amount of diesel. Then on 6 April, a collision between an oil wagon train and a covered van took place on the same route.