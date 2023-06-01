Biker dies in collision with auto-rickshaw in Dhaka

A 60-year-old unidentified motorcyclist died after being hit by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw in Bosila area of Dhaka on Thursday morning.

The deceased was wearing a pant and a shirt and his identity could not be known immediately.

Monir Hossain, a pedestrian who took the victim to hospital, said the accident occurred around 8am when the auto-rickshaw collided with the speeding motorcycle driven by the victim in Bosila Shahjalal Housing Area, leaving him critically injured.

He was rushed to the emergency department of Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where on-duty doctors declared him dead upon arrival around 9:30am, said the pedestrian.

The body has been kept at the hospital morgue for autopsy. The local police station has been informed of this matter, said inspector Md Bachhu Miah, in-charge of the DMCH police outpost.