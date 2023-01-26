Biker dies after motorcycle skids off road at Hatirjheel

Bangladesh

Biker dies after motorcycle skids off road at Hatirjheel

A 35-year-old man died when a motorbike skidded off the road at the Hatirjheel intersection in the Rampura area, Dhaka, early Thursday (26 January).

The deceased is one Md Ishak.

Quoting witnesses, Inspector Bachhu Mia, in charge of Dhaka Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) police outpost, said the accident occurred around 1:30am when a motorbike skidded off the road as the biker lost control over the two-wheeler, leaving him injured.

Later, he was taken to the DMCH where he succumbed to his injuries around 2:30am.

