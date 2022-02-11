Bikalpa Dhara wants ex-cabinet secy Musharraf Bhuiyan as CEC 

Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh (BDB) has proposed five names including former Cabinet Secretary Musharraf Hossain Bhuiyan as Chief Election Commissioner to the Election Commission (EC) Search Committee. 

On behalf of the party, BDB Office Secretary Aminuzzaman Bulu handed over a letter containing the names and short biographies of the five eligible persons to Cabinet Division Joint Secretary Shafiul Azim at the Secretariat Friday (10 February), reads a press release from BDB.
  
BDB proposed four other names for being eligible as Election Commissioners. They are local government specialist Prof Dr Tofail Ahmed, journalist and writer Abu Saeed Khan, former Fair Election Monitoring Alliance (FEMA) President Munira Khan, and economist Dr Ahsan H Mansur. 

Earlier, the Search Committee sent a letter to Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh requesting it to send the names of maximum 10 eligible personalities nominating them for the posts of the CEC and other Election Commissioners.

Musharraf Hossain Bhuiyan is at present serving as the Senior Advisor at BRAC Institute of Governance and Development (BIGD). He has been Alternate Executive Director of the World Bank Group from November 2015 to October 2019 representing Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, and Sri Lanka. 

Bhuiyan was Cabinet Secretary from October 2011 until October 2015 primarily assisting the Cabinet and its major committees in examining draft laws before sending those to the Parliament as well as making policy decisions. 
He was also responsible for monitoring the implementation of cabinet decisions. 

Musharraf Hossain Bhuiyan earlier worked as Economic Relations Division (ERD) Secretary under Finance Ministry, Ministry of Primary and Mass Education (MoPME) Secretary, Planning Commission Member (Physical Infrastructure) and of the Bangladesh Oil, Gas and Mineral Corporation (PetroBangla) Chairman.

