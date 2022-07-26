Biggest crimes in the country are being committed in banking sector: HC

TBS Report
26 July, 2022, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2022, 03:44 pm

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

The biggest crimes in the country are being committed in the banking sector, says the High Court.

During the bail hearing of four officials of Islami Bank in a case related to loan fraud on Tuesday, a High Court bench of Justice Md A Nazrul Islam Talukder and Justice Khizir Hayat made the remarks.

The senior judge of the bench said that the most serious crimes are being committed in the banks. They are paralysing the country.

If this continues, how the country will move forward, asked the court.

Addressing the accused the court said, it would have sent them to jail, but since the amount of money is not huge it gave the officials a chance to surrender.

The four officials of Islami Bank accused in loan fraud a case appeared before the court on Tuesday and appealed for an advance bail. 

However, the court ordered them to surrender to court within four weeks.
 

High Court / Banks / Loan fraud

