Big slide in bookings as political unrest stalks winter tourism

Infograph: TBS

Highlights

Tourism industry faces setback:

Despite peak season hotels and resorts are now empty

Advance bookings down by as much as 80%

Business owners fear further slide if political turmoil persists

Tourism season starts in November and runs through February

70% to 80% of domestic tourists travel during the peak season

The ongoing political turmoil in Bangladesh has had a devastating impact on the country's tourism industry, with the number of bookings at hotels, motels and resorts reduced to almost zero due to the strike and blockade programme of the opposition.

Besides, advance bookings at hotels, motels and resorts for the upcoming winter season are down by as much as 80%., industry insiders say.

They say that if political programmes like strikes and blockades continue beyond January, there is no chance of a recovery from the collapse of business.

Due to the ongoing political unrest, hotels and motels remain empty during the peak tourist season. Business owners claim that the bookings they had have all been cancelled and no one is approaching for advance bookings. They say that traditionally Cox's Bazar is popular among tourists, especially during the winter, but now it is without tourists due to the ongoing disruptions.

Abdul Quader Mishu, director of the star-rated hotel Ocean Paradise in Cox's Bazar, told TBS, "We were dealt a blow at the beginning of the season. Out of our 250 rooms, 30 rooms were rented for the last four to five days. Now, the hotel rooms are empty."

Expressing his despair, he said, "The blockade is ongoing on, and I'm thinking about what will happen in the upcoming days. The ones that were booked have been cancelled. Some corporate bookings were there, and they also do not want to come now, saying they will come when the situation becomes normal."

"In December, 80% of bookings used to be made in advance at the normal time. Many used to come directly and rent a room. Hotel rooms were used to be fully occupied during that time. But this time, the situation is the opposite," Quader Mishu said.

According to personnel at hotels and resorts in Khagrachari, the number of tourists has been reduced to zero due to the strikes and blockades. As a result, the main tourist spots of the districts are now largely deserted.

Sajek is one of the most popular tourist spots of Rangamati which tourists usually visit through Khagrachari district.

Thousands of local and foreign tourists usually visit these two districts every day. This is the time when hotel rooms remain unavailable without advance booking. But that is not happening now.

The manager of Hotel Hill Heaven in Khagrachari town said that all the bookings for the month of November have been cancelled. "There were bookings for nearly 300 people. No new bookings are coming in," he said.

He said the hotel has a capacity of 120 people in 27 rooms. "Our situation is not good; normally 10-15 rooms are rented in the month of November, but now not even one or two rooms are being rented. Corporate bookings are getting cancelled this time."

He said in November last year, there was an 80% booking rate, resulting in a revenue of Tk8.5 lakh. "We were hoping for a similar situation this time. However, the income is disappointing, with a monthly loss ranging from Tk2 lakh–Tk2.5 lakh. I don't know how long this challenging situation will persist."

Al Amin, manager of Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel, said 30% of the hotel bookings have been cancelled and new bookings have also been reduced by 50%.

Abul Hossain Aabir, head of sales at Chhuti Resort in Gazipur's Joydebpur, said 95% of advance bookings have been cancelled. Only 5% of the capacity is now occupied by tourists. "Those who are visiting are coming in the morning and leaving in the afternoon. No one stays at night. Again there is no advance booking," he said.

Motaleb Sharif, general secretary of the Kuakata Hotel-Motel Owners Association, told TBS that there are no tourists due to the blockade and strike. "We will not be able to pay our staff if the situation continues. No one wants to travel with family amid political unrest. Our tourist season starts in November. If the ongoing political unrest continues for a few more months, we'll be in deep trouble as the tourism season will eventually end and holidaymakers will not visit then," he said.

He said, "We have 150 to 200 hotels here. Now as the long-haul buses are not running, tourists are not coming, leaving the hotel rooms empty."

Imran Hasan, secretary general of Bangladesh Restaurant Owners Association (BROA), told TBS, "I have a hotel in Cox's Bazar with a capacity of accommodating 400 to 500 people. All the bookings have been cancelled. November is the first month of the season. At this time of the year, we get the opportunity to make money for two to three months. But the scope is now slipping away."

Depicting a bleak future ahead, he said, "Our full booking in December has also been cancelled."

He said his hotel has 180 employees and now he has to send money from Dhaka to bear expenses for employees. "Political instability is pushing our business to the brink of collapse. Who will give us this compensation? We have been affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, our food serving cost has increased to a great extent due to soaring commodity prices, but we have not been able to increase product prices compared to that. Now again our business is about to collapse due to political uncertainty."

Tour Operators Association of Bangladesh (TOAB) President Shiblul Azam Koreshi said, "Tour operators wait for eight months in a year for these four months — November, December, January and February — as the period is the peak season for tourism. But the bookings we had are getting cancelled. We are now in a disastrous situation."

He said, "Domestic tourism in Bangladesh currently exceeds one crore visitors annually. Of them, 70% to 80% travel in the four months as the weather is favourable during the period."

Besides, many choose to travel during the period as most schools and colleges remain closed in December, the TOAB president said.

Shiblul Azam said he has a hotel with space to accommodate 100 people at Saint's Martin island. But 90% of the rooms in the hotel are now vacant as many bookings got cancelled.

He said Cox's Bazar, Kuakata, Sundarbans, Ratargul, Bisthakandi, Jaflong, Tamabil, Rangamati and Patenga Beach were supposed to be full of tourists now. "People don't want to travel for fear of violence. How can we cope with the losses during what should have been the peak season?"