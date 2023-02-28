Bidyanondo introduces 'Rickshaw Bin' to keep Dhaka clean

Bidyanondo Foundation – a non-profit social welfare organisation - has once again come up with an innovative idea called "Rickshaw Bin" in a bid to save Dhaka city from plastic pollution.

According to a post shared on the organisation's verified Facebook page on Tuesday, the recycle bin will collect non-biodegradable plastic, paper and polythene waste in the city.

The bin, which is an aesthetically designed waste bag, will be attached to the back of the human-powered three wheeler.

The initiative is aimed at serving two purposes. It will reduce plastic pollution in the city while helping the rickshaw puller financially from the salable plastic waste.

Earlier last year, Bidyanondo adopted a unique initiative "Food for plastic" on Saint Martin's island. Under the project, the islanders will put plastic waste on one side of a scale and weigh daily necessities rice, pulses and oil on the other to take them home in exchange for the plastic waste materials.