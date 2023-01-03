Bidyanondo Foundation receives National Human Welfare Medal

Bidyanondo Foundation, one of the country's leading volunteer organizations, has been the National Human Welfare Medal for its positive action in human welfare in 2021.

The medal was presented following a discussion marking the National Social Service Day 2023, organised at the Department of Social Services in Dhaka's Agargaon, on Monday (2 January).

Social Welfare Secretary Jahangir Alam presided over the event attended by Social Welfare Minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed as the chief guest.

Meanwhile, State Minister for Social Welfare Md Ashraf Ali Khan Khasru and Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Social Welfare Chairman Rashed Khan Menon were the special guests at the programme.

Shipra Das, general secretary of the Bidyanondo Foundation, accepted the medal on behalf of the organisation.

Expressing gratitude for the award, Kishore Kumar Das, founder of the foundation, said, "This [the award] will definitely inspire us to do better.

"I would like to thank the Department of Social Services for recognising us."