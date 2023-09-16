'Biden selfies positive message amid geopolitical tensions'

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, along with her daughter Saima Wazed Putul, smile for a selfie being taken by US President Joe Biden in a lighthearted moment on the sidelines of the “One Earth” session at the G20 Leaders’ Summit 2023 on Saturday (9 September) in India’s New Delhi. Photo: PMO

The selfies of US President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter have some positive significance amid geopolitical tensions, said geopolitical experts at a roundtable on Saturday.

The roundtable, titled "Bangladesh in Geopolitical Discussion", was organised by the Editors Guild of Bangladesh at Dhaka Gallery. The session was moderated by Shyamal Dutta, editor of The Daily Bhorer Kagoj.

Security analyst Major General (retired) Abdur Rashid said at the event, "Following the end of colonialism, Western powers have shown an interest in influencing governments in this region. To achieve this goal, they employ certain strategies, with human rights being their primary tool."

"Other elements include the deficit of democracy and restrictions on freedom of speech, which are commonly used instruments for exerting control over countries," he added.

He further said, "The ongoing contrast between sovereign nations and the interests of superpowers remains one of the most turbulent issues at present."

Sadeka Halim, professor at Dhaka University, pointed out the significance of the selfies taken by US President Joe Biden with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her daughter in the ongoing geopolitical dynamics in this region.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has already received invitations to the UNGA conference and a state dinner from Joe Biden. We can take these in a positive light, especially in the context of current geopolitical tensions," she added.

Shamsher Mobin Chowdhury, former foreign secretary, said, "The visit of the French President to Bangladesh, President Biden's trip to Vietnam, Bangladesh's Prime Minister's selfie at the G20 Summit, and PTI's report on Bangladesh's democracy – everything is part of geopolitics. Unfortunately, we are not ready to tackle such superpowers in this region."

Retired secretary AH Mofazzal Karim said, "We were united just before the liberation war, now we are divided to remain or to go into power."

Professor Dr Sayema Haque Bidisha of Dhaka University and research director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modeling (Sanem), said that Bangladesh has been receiving facilities like GSP from the European Union for many years.

"When the GSP plus is introduced, we must meet their demands or conditions for our own benefit," she added.

Former Inspector General of Police Hasan Mahmud Khandaker, senior journalist and editor of UNB Farid Hossain, and Dr Zaidi Sattar, chairman and chief executive of the Policy Research Institute of Bangladesh (PRI), were also present at the discussion.