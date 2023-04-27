Biden greets President Shahabuddin

Bangladesh

Five world leaders, including US President Joseph R Biden Jr, today congratulated President Mohammad Shahabuddin on his assumption of the office as the president of Bangladesh.

Greetings of the global leaders are still coming after Mohammad Shahabuddin took oath as the 22nd president of the country on 24 April.

US President Joseph R Biden Jr, President of Finland Sauli Niinisto, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, President of Belarus Aleksandr Lukashenko and President of Switzerland Alain Berset, in separate messages, congratulated him.

The separate messages containing greetings from the five world leaders, including the heads of the state and heads of the government, arrived here today.

Wishing peace and prosperity for the people of Bangladesh, the leaders stressed further strengthening of the ties with Bangladesh.

US President Joseph Robinette Biden Jr (Joe Biden) congratulated Shahabuddin saying that the longstanding partnership between Bangladesh and the US has helped forge a more peaceful and prosperous future for all of our people.

 "Together, we have expanded economic growth and development between our two countries . . . . And together, we continue to tackle corruption and address global challenges such as climate change and the Rohingya refugee crisis-creating a better world for future generations," he said.

He said the United States stands ready to continue to deepen the partnership between the two countries and work together to strengthen the democracies, stand up for our shared values, including advancing human rights and defending democratic principles.

"I look forward to working with Bangladesh to continue building a more free, prosperous, and secure future for all Bangladeshis and Americans.

In his congratulatory message, President of the Republic of Finland Sauli Niinisto, said, "I look forward to continuing the good and long-standing cooperation between our two countries, both bilaterally and in the multilateral fora."

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has extended his heartfelt congratulations on Shahabuddin's assuming the highest office of Bangladesh.

He expressed hope that Shahabuddin's far-sighted leadership and great experience will lead Bangladesh to high peaks and further prosperity and two countries' partnership with traditional friendship will be strengthened for the mutual benefit of people.

Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko congratulated Mohammad Shahabuddin and sought Bangladesh's support for expanding Belarus-Bangladesh cooperation successfully in all potential areas.

Belarus is interested in strengthening interaction in the areas of industrial cooperation, mechanical engineering, electric transport, agriculture, pharmacy, science and education, he added.

In a congratulatory message, President of the Swiss Confederation Alain Berset said Switzerland has been and will remain a steadfast partner in Bangladesh's efforts to build a better future.

"I am confident that the ties between our two countries will continue to deepen and will help us to tackle global challenges together," the Swiss President hoped.

