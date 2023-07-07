Bida works to integrate 155 services on its OSS portal

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) plans to integrate 155 services of 44 institutions on its One Stop Service (OSS) website to make it investment-friendly and a single point of entry for all investment institutions.

"Currently, Bida is providing 67 investment services of 23 institutions, and soon it will be possible to provide 155 services of 44 institutions to investors," Lokman Hossain Miah, executive chairman of Bida, said at a programme at the Bida Conference Hall in the capital on Thursday.

"Bida is working to integrate the services of other investment service providers into Bida OSS so that the investors get all the services from Bida OSS quickly and hassle-free," he added.

Md Tofazzel Hossain Miah, principal secretary to the prime minister, said, "Bida will integrate all services as a single point of entry for all institutions registered with Bida to provide investors".

All investment services, including city corporation trade license, Wasa, power and eTIN services, and RJSC name clearance will be available on the OSS platform, he added.

To avail the services, investors will have to submit the information digitally to the OSS website, instead of visiting or providing the information separately to any institution.

"Investors should have the mindset of taking all investment services from a single point of entry without going to individual institutions," added Tofazzel.

He also called upon all the investment service providers to join Bida's OSS service as soon as possible.

Commerce Ministry Senior Secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Power Division Senior Secretary Habibur Rahman, Financial Institutions Division Secretary Sheikh Mohammad Salimullah, ICT Division Secretary Md Shamsul Arefin, Local Government Division Secretary Muhammad Ibrahim and Environment Secretary Farhina Ahmed, officials of the Bangladesh Bank, NBR, Rajuk and different ministries, divisions, departments, and chamber of commerce, among others, were present.