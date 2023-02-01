Bida to start inspecting factories within 4-6

The Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (Bida) will start area/location wise inspection of factories, industries and commercial establishments within the next 4-6 weeks, according to a decision taken at the first meeting of the national committee formed to avert accidents in factories.

The executive committee, formed in July 2021 to watch over accident prevention activities in factories and help ensure safe working environments for the factory workers, held its first meeting on Wednesday (1 February).

The meeting was presided over by Salman F Rahman, private industry and investment adviser to the prime minister, and attended by Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, State Minister of Labour and Employment Munnujan Sufian, Bida Executive Member Abhijit Chowdhury, Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association and many other industry experts.

A few other decisions were taken at the meeting including forming a new authority for issuing new licenses and license renewals to all concerned industries through "one stop service" to ensure fire safety, accident prevention and safe working environment.

The meeting also suggested forming a sub-committee to formulate the necessary recommendations regarding formation of a framework for coordination of existing institutions within the next three months (from the date of issue of notification of formation of the committee).