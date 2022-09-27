Bicycle rally held to restore traveller Ramnath's house as library, bicycle museum

A bicycle rally was held on Tuesday in Baniachong, Habiganj, demanding the restoration of traveller Ramnath Biswas's abandoned house into a specialised library and bicycle museum.

Participating cyclists and cultural workers demanded to restore the habitat to commemorate Ramnath's adventures around the world on bicycle.

The procession was organised on the occasion of 'World Tourism Day' by the initiative of Ramnath's House Restoration and Preservation Committee.

Sources of the committee said that Ramnath's house and land are occupied by Abdul Waheed, an influential local, who claimed to have purchased the house.

The procession, inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Habiganj Ishrat Jahan, started from Habiganj in the morning and ended in the afternoon in front of Ramnath's house in Baniachong.

The renowned cyclist moved to Kolkata permanently after the partition in 1947. He died there on 1 November 1955.

Travel enthusiasts said that Ramnath Biswas showed that it was possible to travel the world on bicycle, 100 years ago.

He travelled the world three times and penned more than 30 travel books.