Bhutan's royal couple pay their respects to Bangabandhu at Dhanmandi-32

The King and Queen Jetsun Pema visited different parts of the museum guided by Bangabandhu’s daughter, Sheikh Rehana, and PM Hasina’s daughter, WHO regional director Saima Wazed. Photo: UNB

Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Monday visited the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum at Dhanmondi-32.

He paid tribute to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman by placing a wreath at his portrait.

The King and Queen Jetsun Pema visited different parts of the museum guided by Bangabandhu's daughter, Sheikh Rehana, and PM Hasina's daughter, WHO regional director Saima Wazed.

The King also signed the museum's visitors' book.

Photo: UNB

"This morning, my aunt and I showed Their Majesties, The Druk Gyalpo and Gyaltsuen, The King and Queen of Bhutan, our family home in Dhanmondi (now the Bangabandhu Memorial Museum)," Saima Wazed said in a social media post.

"This home was the place of so much happiness in the lives of my mother and my aunt. It is also, of course, the site of our greatest pain," she added

It was a privilege to show Their Majesties around and tell them about all the love that lived within those walls, Saima said.