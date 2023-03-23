Bhutan's Foreign Minister greets Momen for Independence Day

Dr Tandi Dorji, minister for Foreign Affairs and External Trade of the Royal Government of Bhutan, has extended warm greetings and felicitations to Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and the people of Bangladesh on the occasion of the upcoming Independence Day - to be observed on March 26.

"I am happy to note that our countries maintain an excellent bilateral relationship bolstered by increasing cooperation and interaction," Dr Tandi Dorji said in a message to his Bangladeshi counterpart recently.

"I am confident that this bond of friendship will continue to grow even stronger in the coming years," he wrote.

He wished that this Independence Day would bring happiness, peace, and prosperity to the people of Bangladesh.