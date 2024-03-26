Bhutanese king joins Independence Day reception at Bangabhaban

Bangladesh

The Bhutanese king is now on a four-day official visit to Bangladesh

Bangabhaban, residence of the President. Photo: Collected
Bangabhaban, residence of the President. Photo: Collected

Visiting Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck joined a reception at Bangabhaban hosted by President Mohammed Shahabuddin and his wife Dr Rebeka Sultana, marking the country's 54th Independence Day.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also present at the reception.

The Bhutanese king along with his spouse Queen Jetsun Pema joined the reception on the lawn of Bangabhaban at about 5:00pm.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Bhutanese king is now on a four-day official visit to Bangladesh at the special invitation of Bangladesh President Shahabuddin and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the 54th Independence Day celebrations.

As many as 2,600 guests were invited in the Independence and National Day reception.
 
Bangabandhu's daughter and Prime Minister's sister Sheikh Rehana, President's spouse Dr Rebeka Sultan, South East Asian Regional Director for the World Health Organization (WHO) and PM's daughter Saima Wazed, attended the reception.
 
Of the invitees, cabinet members, advisers, state ministers, Bhutanese delegation members, foreign diplomats, Supreme Court judges, senior officials of the three services, members of parliament, senior political leaders, academics, business community leaders, artistes, valiant Freedom Fighters and family members of Birshreshtha gallantry award recipients and distinguished citizens attended the programme.

Media personalities including, editors and journalist leaders also attended the reception alongside top civil and military officials.
 
On the occasion, President Shahabuddin, Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina along with President's wife Dr Rebeka Sultana and Bhutanese Queen cut a cake placed at the VVIP Enclosure on the eastern side of the green field.
 
They also exchanged greetings among each other and attended a photo session.

Besides, they exchanged greetings with the injured freedom fighters and other dignitaries and guests at the function.

Later, the reception was followed by an iftar and dinner party.
 
Prior to it, a special prayer was offered seeking divine blessings for continued peace, progress and prosperity of the country.

