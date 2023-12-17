Bhola Journalist Forum Dhaka gets new committee

TBS Report
17 December, 2023, 08:35 pm
Shahadat Hossain Parosh (L) and Mujahirul Haque Rumen. Photo: Collected
Shahadat Hossain Parosh (L) and Mujahirul Haque Rumen. Photo: Collected

Mujahirul Haque Rumen of Ekattor TV and Shahadat Hossain Parosh of The Daily Samakal have been elected president and general secretary, respectively, of the Bhola Journalist Forum (BJF), based in Dhaka.

The outgoing committee president, Rakib Hasnet Suman of the BBC, announced the new committee at a hotel in the capital on Sunday (17 December). 

The new committee will lead the organisation for the next two years.

Senior journalist Shah Alam Shikdar Joy presided over the committee formation ceremony, moderated by outgoing general secretary Tapashi Rabeya Akhi. 

The newly elected vice presidents are: Shahnaj Biswas Yeasmin (News 24), Nahid Tonmoy Tonu, Sayf Bablu (Sangbad), Joydeb Das (News 24), Saidul Islam (Bhorer Dak), and Mir Mohammad Jasim (Business Post).

Abbas Uddin Noyon of The Business Standard and Najiur Rahman Sohel of Bhorer Dak have been elected joint secretaries.

The new committee includes finance secretary Riaz Sumon (News 24), organising secretary Fakrul Islam Shaheen (NTV), office secretary Sakhawat Prince (The Business Standard), publicity and publication secretary Rohan Rajib (Share Biz), and sports and cultural secretary Redwanul Haque (Amar Sangbad). 

Besides, the new executive members are Rakib Hasnet Suman (BBC), Arefin Faisal (Channel I), Tapashi Rabeya Akhi (Khaborer Kagoj), Shahjahan Saju (Khoborpatra), Rony Raihan (NTV), Sayed Saiful Islam (Amar Sangbad), Shafiullah Sumon (BTV) , Sameer Ahmed (Asian TV), Zeenan Mahmood, Nure Alam Ziku (Manab Zamin) and Fazlur Rahman (Janakantha).

