Bhola BNP-cops clash: Injured JCD leader dies in Dhaka

A leader of Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), who sustained bullet injuries during a clash between police and BNP men on Sunday, died at a hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday, raising the death toll from the incident to two.



The deceased was identified as Nure Alam, president of district unit JCD.



Humayun Kabir Swapan, joint general secretary of district unit BNP, said Nure Alam suffered bullet wounds during a clash with police on Sunday.



He was taken to Comfort Diagnostic Centre in the capital on the same day where he succumbed to his injures around 3:15 pm.



He had been on life support at the hospital.



As part of BNP's countrywide demonstration programme protesting the ongoing load shedding and mismanagement in the power sector, the leaders and activists of the party gathered in front of their district party office in Bhola on July 31.



At one stage, police obstructed them when they tried to stage demonstrations at Kalinath Roy Bazar around 11:30 am, triggering a clash.



Later, police fired bullets and lobbed teargas shells that left local Swechchasebak Dal leader Abdur Rahim dead and some other leaders and activists of the party injured.