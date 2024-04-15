Bhasantek gas cylinder blast: Daughter dies 2 days after mother

Surjo Banu, 40, who sustained burn injuries from a gas cylinder explosion in Dhaka's Bhasantek area on Friday (12 April), breathed her last while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute today (15 April).

Earlier on Saturday (13 April) morning, her mother, who also sustained burn injuries in the same accident, died.

Surjo's husband, Md Liton, 52, and their three children, Liza, 18, Sujon, 8, and Lamiya, 7, are still under treatment at Sheikh Hasina burn institute.

In the early hours of Friday, six members of the family sustained severe burn injuries as the gas cylinder at their Bhasantek home exploded.

According to their neighbour Moina Begum, furniture business owner Liton, from Mymensingh, used to reside on the ground floor of the house located on Calvert Road with his family.

"While all the family members were asleep, an explosion occurred immediately after Liton struck a match to ignite a mosquito coil. They were using LPG-gas cylinder for cooking. We assume gas had accumulated in the house due to leakage from the cylinder, which may have come in contact with the fire and caused the explosion," she told The Business Standard.

The injured were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute after being rescued by the fire service.

Tariqul Islam, a resident doctor at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Surjo Banu sustained 82% burn injuries, while Liton sustained 67%.

The seven-year-old Lamia sustained 55% burn injuries, eight-year-old Sujan 43% and Liza 30%.

The doctor said all of them were in critical condition.