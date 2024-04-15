Bhasantek gas cylinder blast: Daughter dies 2 days after mother

Bangladesh

TBS Report
15 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 10:29 pm

Related News

Bhasantek gas cylinder blast: Daughter dies 2 days after mother

Her husband and three children are still undergoing treatment for severe burn injuries

TBS Report
15 April, 2024, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 10:29 pm
Representational image
Representational image

Surjo Banu, 40, who sustained burn injuries from a gas cylinder explosion in Dhaka's Bhasantek area on Friday (12 April), breathed her last while undergoing treatment at Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute today (15 April).

Earlier on Saturday (13 April) morning, her mother, who also sustained burn injuries in the same accident, died. 

Surjo's husband, Md Liton, 52, and their three children, Liza, 18, Sujon, 8, and Lamiya, 7, are still under treatment at Sheikh Hasina burn institute. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In the early hours of Friday, six members of the family sustained severe burn injuries as the gas cylinder at their Bhasantek home exploded. 

According to their neighbour Moina Begum, furniture business owner Liton, from Mymensingh, used to reside on the ground floor of the house located on Calvert Road with his family. 

"While all the family members were asleep, an explosion occurred immediately after Liton struck a match to ignite a mosquito coil. They were using LPG-gas cylinder for cooking. We assume gas had accumulated in the house due to leakage from the cylinder, which may have come in contact with the fire and caused the explosion," she told The Business Standard.

The injured were rushed to Sheikh Hasina National Burn and Plastic Surgery Institute after being rescued by the fire service.

Tariqul Islam, a resident doctor at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, said Surjo Banu sustained 82% burn injuries, while Liton sustained 67%.

The seven-year-old Lamia sustained 55% burn injuries, eight-year-old Sujan 43% and Liza 30%.

The doctor said all of them were in critical condition.

Top News

Bhashantek / gas cyliner blast / Bangladesh / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

9h | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

13h | Panorama
Dr Rajib Dey Sarker, a general surgery specialist at Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital, standing with his team attending to a patient during the Eid holidays. Photo: Courtesy

Holiday heroes: The bittersweet hustle of doctors on Eid

1d | Features
Mohammed Abul Hossain Medda, around 60 years old, sells the infamous Kauwa Biryani straight from his van. Photo: Rexy Jason Gomez

Kauwa Biryani: Sporting a funny name with a growing fame in Dhaka streets 

3d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

2h | Videos
Plans to attack Iran final: Israeli army

Plans to attack Iran final: Israeli army

1h | Videos
World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

World leaders reacted to Iran's counterattack

4h | Videos
How will Israel respond to Iran's attack?

How will Israel respond to Iran's attack?

4h | Videos