Bharatiya Janata Party’s former general secretary calls on Obaidul Quader

Former National General Secretary of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Ram Madhav today paid a courtesy call on Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader at his secretariat office.

During the meeting, Ram Madhav, who served as BJP's National General Secretary during 2014-20, said Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been working for the welfare the two countries.

He invited Qbaidul Quader to visit India at a convenient time.