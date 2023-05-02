BGMEA-Worldex join forces to boost Bangladesh-India trade

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Worldex India will collaborate on strengthening business ties between Bangladesh and India to realise untapped potential for trade, particularly in the textile and apparel sector.

The two organisations will work together to facilitate closer connections between suppliers and exporters of apparel, textiles, chemicals, machinery, and other raw materials by organising trade shows.

Executive Director of Worldex Arti Bhagat called on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on Tuesday.

Senior Head (operations & marketing) of Worldex India Zahir Merchant was also present at the meeting.

In the meeting, they discussed possible collaboration between BGMEA and Worldex India in creating platforms to facilitate more business interactions.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "Bangladesh aims to pursue the next level of growth with high-value-added apparel including manmade fibre-based garments, and India is a major supplier of MMF, chemicals, dyes and other raw materials. On the other hand, India wants to boost its textile exports."

Given the geographical proximity and the demand-supply match, the scope is enormous for both countries to complement each other, and make the most of the opportunities, he added.

Faruque Hassan further said that more direct interactions between Bangladeshi RMG exporters and Indian textile products suppliers would help to derive reciprocal trade benefits.

He expressed hope that the Bangladesh and India trade relationship would be strengthened more in the coming years through meaningful cooperation.