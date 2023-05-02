BGMEA-Worldex to collaborate on reaping Bangladesh-India trade opportunities

BGMEA-Worldex to collaborate on reaping Bangladesh-India trade opportunities

BGMEA-Worldex to collaborate on reaping Bangladesh-India trade opportunities

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and Worldex India will collaborate on strengthening connections between businessmen of Bangladesh and India to realise untapped trade potential, particularly in the textile and apparel sector.

The two organisations will work jointly to bring closer suppliers and exporters of apparel, textile, chemicals, machinery and other raw materials through trade shows.

Executive Director of Worldex Ms Arti Bhagat called on BGMEA President Farque Hassan at BGMEA Complex in Uttara in Dhaka on Tuesday.

Senior Head (Operations & Marketing) of Worldex India Zahir Merchant was also present at the meeting.

In the meeting, they discussed possible collaboration between BGMEA and Worldex India in creating platforms to bring businessmen from two countries together and facilitate more business interactions.

The current business landscape has created huge opportunities for Bangladesh and India to reap mutual trade benefits by assisting each other in the textile and apparel sector.

Faruque Hassan said, "Bangladesh aims to pursue the next level of growth with high-value-added apparel including manmade fibre-based garments, and India is a major supplier of MMF, chemicals, dyes and other raw materials. On the other hand, India wants to boost its textile exports."

Given the geographical proximity and the demand-supply match, the scope is enormous for both countries to complement each other, and make the most of the opportunities, he added.

Laying the emphasis on increasing more direct business interactions between Bangladeshi RMG exporters and Indian textile products suppliers, Faruque Hassan said it would help to derive reciprocal trade benefits.

He expressed hope that the Bangladesh and India trade relationship would be strengthened more in the coming years through meaningful cooperation.

