BGMEA urges EU to support Bangladesh in securing smooth, sustainable economic transition

Bangladesh

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 10:14 pm

Related News

BGMEA urges EU to support Bangladesh in securing smooth, sustainable economic transition

TBS Report
05 July, 2023, 10:10 pm
Last modified: 05 July, 2023, 10:14 pm
BGMEA urges EU to support Bangladesh in securing smooth, sustainable economic transition

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan on Wednesday emphasised the need for continued cooperation of the European Union (EU) to support Bangladesh in securing a smooth and sustainable economic transition.

"The European Union is the largest trade partner of Bangladesh. It's encouraging to note that our trade with the EU is growing," he said at the conference on 'EU-Bangladesh Cooperation – Opportunities and the Bengal Tiger Economy'.

He also said, "In the last 10 years, the bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Europe has increased by 5.87% annually. It is mainly due to the trade preferences Bangladesh get from the EU under the GSP scheme."

The conference was hosted by the Study Circle London and the European Institute for Asian Studies (EIAS) in Brussels to highlight impressive progress made by Bangladesh in different sectors and prospects of more development. 

Lin Goethals, director of EIAS, made the welcome remarks while Ambassador of Bangladesh to Belgium Mahbub Hassan Saleh delivered the opening speech.

The BGMEA president said, "The EU has been a consistent partner of our development and has contributed to attaining the status of developing country."

The EBA scheme has been one of the critical success factors for our textile and garment industry so far, he said.

"We need to focus on how the partnership between Bangladesh and the EU could be further deepened, and how we can retain our market access and share in the EU. It is important that we receive a three-year extension on top of the three-year transition time considering the fact that this sector has contributed to women empowerment, employment generation and Bangladesh's position in global humanitarian response with regard to the Rohingya crisis," Faruque Hassan said.

"At the same time, we believe the automatic textile safeguard clause issue in the EU GSP scheme will be addressed so that Bangladesh can continue its share of the EU market."

He also said Bangladesh has immense opportunities to enhance its exports, and the EU can play a key role in enabling Bangladesh to tap the potential. 

"Time is ripe for shaping the Bangladesh‐EU relationship in line with the demands of the changing times," he added.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan / BGMEA / EU

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Juggling school and showbiz: Inside the lives of Bangladeshi child artists

10h | Panorama
Photo: Touseful Islam

Dug-up roads and a divide too deep

1d | Thoughts
Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury. Illustration: TBS

Dr Gawsia W Chowdhury: Discovering fishing gear as major plastic pollutant and ways to upcycle it

1d | Panorama
Photo: Masum Billah

The school with no name: A ray of hope on a lonely char

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Ready for a PhD?

Ready for a PhD?

4h | TBS Career
Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

Israeli attack reignites Palestinian anger

3h | TBS World
Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

Is a promoter like Satadru the only difference between Bangladesh and Kolkata?

1d | TBS SPORTS
IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

IMF granted 3 Billion dollar loan to pakistan

13h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

2
H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs
RMG

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

3
Infographic: TBS
Stocks

Aziz Mohammad Bhai's second generation enters Olympic board

4
ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes
Bangladesh

ADB appoints Fatima Yasmin as Vice-President for sectors, themes

5
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

6
Photo: Collected
Stocks

Why Shahjalal Islami Bank's former chairman sold half stake