BGMEA, Taiwan textile institute collaborate on capacity building in MMF

Bangladesh

TBS Report
06 May, 2023, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 05:16 pm

To this end, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding in Taipei, Taiwan

Photo: Collected
The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) and the Taiwan Textile Research Institute (TTRI) will jointly work on capacity building of Bangladesh's readymade garment industry, especially in manufacturing high-end products made of manmade fibre (MMF).

To this end, the two parties signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in Taipei, Taiwan on 4 May. BGMEA Director Asif Ashraf and TTRI Vice President Sheng-fu Chu inked the MoU for respective sides, reads a press release.

The MoU also aims to foster collaboration on building the capacity of the industry through sharing knowledge and expertise in technology adaptation, skills development, innovation, resource efficiency, and circularity.

Another objective of the understanding is to promote direct or joint venture investments from Taiwan to Bangladesh in non-cotton textiles, high-end garment items, technical textiles, woven textiles and garments, skills development, and innovation.

As per the understanding, Taiwanese companies will also work under this umbrella to share their expertise and technical know-how with Bangladeshi companies.

It will also facilitate collaboration between industry and academia to identify areas of improvement and capacity enhancement and provide with knowledge and skills required to address future challenges.

The collaboration with Taiwan Textile Federation and Taiwan Textile Research Institute will help Bangladeshi apparel companies to have an understanding of the strengths of Taiwanese companies.

BGMEA and the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupational Safety and Health, BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology, and other universities can be the stakeholders in this research collaboration.

Taiwan Textile Research Institute has around 100 researchers working under that umbrella who can support Bangladesh's apparel industry to understand the future need of the industry and make a plan for the next 15 years' roadmap to improve its capacity, capability in terms of product developments, and other areas.

BGMEA Directors Faisal Samad and Abdullah Hil Rakib, and President of Taiwan Textile Federation Justin Huang, among others, were present at the signing ceremony.

