BGMEA President urges Greece to make visa, travel simpler for BD tourists

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan called on Ambassador of Greece to India Dionyssios Kyvetos to make visas and other travel related procedures more simplified for Bangladeshi tourists who want to visit Greece.

They had discussions on different issues of mutual interests, including promotion of bilateral trade and investment between Bangladesh and Greece, at the embassy in New Delhi on 16 April, said a press release.

The BGMEA President said, "Greece is an attractive tourist destination for global tourists including Bangladeshis."

They also exchanged views on how Bangladesh can enhance its exports of products including ready-made garments, frozen food, chemical products, ceramic, jute, and leather products to Greece.

Faruque Hassan, who is also Honorary Consul General of Greece to Bangladesh, requested the envoy to promote Bangladesh, particularly its RMG industry in Greece.