BGMEA president encourages graduates to prepare themselves in line with global demands

Faruque Hassan, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has called upon graduates to prepare themselves with the knowledge and skills in line with the evolving demands of global markets.

In this era of disruptive technologies and artificial intelligence, new opportunities are being created which require knowledge and skills to suit the job market demands, he said.

By doing so, they can unlock their potential and contribute to both personal growth and the prosperity of Bangladesh, he further said.

Faruque Hassan made the remarks while addressing the 'BUFT International Model United Nations 2023 as chief guest on 14 October.

The conference organized by BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) at the campus was also attended by Ayub Nabi Khan, Pro Vice Chancellor, BUFT; Dr. Md. Moniruzzaman, Head of United Nations Information Center (UNIC); Abdussattor Esoev, Chief of Mission, International Organization for Migration – UN Migration, faculties and students of the university.

In his address, Faruque Hassan emphasized the importance and role of youth who through their ideas, determination, and visionary outlook would contribute to crafting a better world.

He urged them to gain knowledge of innovative technologies, particularly in the context of addressing climate change, which poses a significant threat to the planet and its inhabitants.

Recognizing the youth as a valuable resource, he said the apparel industry needs young talents who would contribute to leading the industry sustainably.

Bangladesh is proud to have the highest number of green garment factories in the world, with 203 factories already certified green by the USGBC, he noted.

He stated that the industry is committed to advancing sustainability and the circular economy, with graduates playing a pivotal role in these efforts.