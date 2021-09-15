BGMEA President calls on Canadian buyers to source more from Bangladesh

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan today called on Canadian buyers to choose Bangladesh as a safe, sustainable and ethical apparel-sourcing destination and source for taking more garments from the country.

He made the call during a meeting with Paul Draffin, Chief Supply Chain Officer at Canadian Tire Corporation in Toronto, Canada yesterday.

BGMEA Director Abdullah Hil Rakib was present at the meeting which was also attended by Kimi Walker, Associate Vice President, Product Stewardship, Eddy Kong, General Manager, Asia, Canadian Tire Corporation, said a press release.

Canadian Tire Corporation Limited is a renowned retail company in Canada.

They discussed possible avenues of business opportunities for Bangladesh in Canadian market.

Highlighting the tremendous progress of Bangladesh's RMG industry in terms of workplace safety, sustainability and ethical manufacturing, Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh will continue to be the world's preferred destination for apparel sourcing.

He also urged brands and retailers of Canada to strengthen partnership with their Bangladeshi suppliers to build their capabilities in apparel products which have high demand in the Canadian market.