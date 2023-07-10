BGMEA launches week-long tree plantation programme

BGMEA has launched a week-long campaign to create social awareness among mass people about the importance of tree plantation in protecting the environment and the planet and inspire them to plant trees regularly.

Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Md Atiqul Islam inaugurated the programme at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on Monday.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan presided over the campaign launching event. Directors of BGMEA, Chairman, co-chairmen of different standing committees of BGMEA and members of BGMEA were present on the occasion.

While addressing the opening ceremony as chief guest, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said trees benefit people in many ways. Just as trees provide oxygen for humans, they also play an important role in protecting the environment by absorbing carbon that is harmful to the environment.

He urged everyone to plant trees not only in Dhaka but across the country. Besides planting trees, he requested everyone to take care of the trees.

The Mayor thanked the BGMEA for taking a timely initiative like the tree plantation programme.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "We all know that Bangladesh is one of the most climate vulnerable countries in the world. Bangladesh ranks seventh in this list. However, Bangladesh ranks fifth in the world in terms of economic losses due to climate change-related disasters.

BGMEA has undertaken a week-long tree plantation programme to create social awareness and inspire people to plant trees in order to protect the environment.

He also said, BGMEA's campaign aims to encourage members to plant trees regularly, extending this practice at home and everywhere.

He called upon the members of BGMEA, BKMEA, BTMA and other trade organisations and all public and private organisations to observe this programme and plant trees.

Under this programme, five lakh saplings will be planted in Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj and surrounding areas this year and another 5 lakh more trees across the country next year.

We can plant trees on special occasions like our own birthday, child's birthday, child's first school day, wedding anniversaries, in the name of famous people, and the name of each family member," he added.

BGMEA member factories are requested to collect saplings from BGMEA at free of cost to plant them in their premises.

Different companies have donated saplings and made financial contributions to support the campaign. Among them are: Snowtex Group, Team Group, Youngone, British American Tobacco, SGS Bangladesh Limited, Otto International (HK) Ltd., JUKI Bangladesh Ltd., and ZXY Apparel Buying Solutions Ltd.