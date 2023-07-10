BGMEA launches week-long tree plantation programme

Bangladesh

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 09:42 pm

Related News

BGMEA launches week-long tree plantation programme

TBS Report
10 July, 2023, 09:40 pm
Last modified: 10 July, 2023, 09:42 pm
BGMEA launches week-long tree plantation programme

BGMEA has launched a week-long campaign to create social awareness among mass people about the importance of tree plantation in protecting the environment and the planet and inspire them to plant trees regularly.

Mayor of Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) Md Atiqul Islam inaugurated the programme at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on Monday.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan presided over the campaign launching event. Directors of BGMEA, Chairman, co-chairmen of different standing committees of BGMEA and members of BGMEA were present on the occasion.

While addressing the opening ceremony as chief guest, DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam said trees benefit people in many ways. Just as trees provide oxygen for humans, they also play an important role in protecting the environment by absorbing carbon that is harmful to the environment.

He urged everyone to plant trees not only in Dhaka but across the country. Besides planting trees, he requested everyone to take care of the trees.

The Mayor thanked the BGMEA for taking a timely initiative like the tree plantation programme.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "We all know that Bangladesh is one of the most climate vulnerable countries in the world. Bangladesh ranks seventh in this list. However, Bangladesh ranks fifth in the world in terms of economic losses due to climate change-related disasters.

BGMEA has undertaken a week-long tree plantation programme to create social awareness and inspire people to plant trees in order to protect the environment.

He also said, BGMEA's campaign aims to encourage members to plant trees regularly, extending this practice at home and everywhere.

He called upon the members of BGMEA, BKMEA, BTMA and other trade organisations and all public and private organisations to observe this programme and plant trees.

Under this programme, five lakh saplings will be planted in Dhaka, Chattogram, Narayanganj and surrounding areas this year and another 5 lakh more trees across the country next year.

We can plant trees on special occasions like our own birthday, child's birthday, child's first school day, wedding anniversaries, in the name of famous people, and the name of each family member," he added.

BGMEA member factories are requested to collect saplings from BGMEA at free of cost to plant them in their premises.

Different companies have donated saplings and made financial contributions to support the campaign. Among them are: Snowtex Group, Team Group, Youngone, British American Tobacco, SGS Bangladesh Limited, Otto International (HK) Ltd., JUKI Bangladesh Ltd., and ZXY Apparel Buying Solutions Ltd.

 

BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The architecture seamlessly merges with ongoing artistic endeavours, capturing a myriad of poignant memories. Photo: Junaid Hasan Pranto

Where art resides: The house of sculptor Alak Roy

5h | Habitat
Cluster bombs not only kill soldiers but civilians, including many children. Photo: Bloomberg

Ukraine: The deadly legacy of cluster bombs

10h | Panorama
There are indeed issues with city etiquette concerning citizen behaviours because they don’t utilise whatever infrastructure the city has already. Photo: Mumit M

Why do we disrespect traffic laws so much?

10h | Panorama
Junaid Aman Junu. Illustration: TBS

Into freelancing with borrowed laptop, now Junaid inspires thousands

13h | Features

More Videos from TBS

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

US cluster bomb decision sparks controversy

3h | TBS World
Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

Langra and Ashwina mangoes are now Bangladesh's own products

7h | TBS Stories
Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

Why Nike’e Air Jordans are so expensive?

11h | TBS Stories
NATO set to approve new defense plans

NATO set to approve new defense plans

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

3
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. AP Photo
Coronavirus chronicle

With cases soaring, Biden to announce Covid-19 task force

4
Mother Club started in 1983 and for the last 40 years, more than 20,000 girls and women have learnt swimming in this club. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Mother Club:  A 40-year-old swimming pool tucked away in a corner of Moghbazar

5
Democratic US presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign stop in Los Angeles, California, US, March 4, 2020/ Reuters
US Election 2020

I will be a President for all Americans, Biden says after winning presidency