BGMEA, designer Kuhu Plamondon team up to develop high-end garments using heritage fabrics

Officials of BGMEA and designer Kuhu Plamondon pictured after a meeting at BGMEA complex on 29 August 2023. Photo: Courtesy

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) in collaboration with a renowned Bangladeshi designer Kuhu Plamondon is implementing a project titled "GEMA" to unleash the potential of local cultural heritage through developing high-end fashionable garments using homegrown heritage fabrics.

The project aims to create high-value, fashionable garments that will appeal to the global market and present an iconic image of Bangladeshi culture and tradition, reads a press statement.

Under the project, six designers will develop fashionable garments using knit, denim and Muslin with heritage motifs and artworks.

As the part of the ongoing efforts, the representatives of the GEMA project and designers from Bangladeshi garment factories held a meeting at the Center of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupational Safety and Health (CIEOSH) in BGMEA Complex on Tuesday (August 29) to discuss product development process and design analysis.

The team under Kuhu Plamondon is working with Muslin fabric and local heritage motifs such as waterlily, royal Bengal tiger, rickshaw paint, etc.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on SDG Wasim Zakariah were also present at the meeting.

Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh's RMG sector is making efforts to enhance its competitiveness through product and fabric diversification, design development, value addition, and technological up-gradation.

Making fashionable garments using locally produced heritage fabrics and linking them to the export market will not only help Bangladesh to promote its cultural heritage on the global stage but also it would increase our export share in the market.